Roseburg High School senior Alexandra Sandfort signed a letter-of-intent on Wednesday to continue her golf career at Linfield College next year.
"It's my favorite sport," said Sandfort, who also competes in tennis for the Indians. "I'm really excited to see the progress I make and the goals I'll hit."
With family, friends, coaches and teachers on hand to celebrate the moment in the RHS college and career center, the 18-year-old Sandfort officially signed on the dotted line to become a Wildcat.
She'll join a program that is currently in a rebuilding mode. The Wildcats have not had a golfer finish in the top 10 in any of their five competitions this spring.
"Hopefully I'll help them rebuild from the bottom," Sandfort said. "(Head coach Shane Kimura) is really excited for me to join, because he recognizes I have the drive to work hard and accomplish a lot."
Sandfort was part of the Roseburg girls golf team that won the Southwest Conference title last year and placed eighth at state. Sandfort had a stroke average of 84.5.
As a junior, she led the Indians at state with a two-round score of 167, good for a 32nd place finish in the individual standings.
Sandfort hopes to help lead RHS to another conference title and berth in the state tournament. She also wants to improve on her scores during her senior year.
"I'd love to be able to shoot in the 70s. That'd be really cool," she said. "I've been working on that in the off-season. Short game, long game, everything."
Linfield, located in McMinnville, appealed to Sandfort because of the community feel she got while visiting campus in February. She was also swayed to choose Linfield over Pacific University and Boise State University because of the academic side of the decision.
"Everybody is close with their teachers. Which, if I'm playing sports, I want to be able to have a good connection with my teachers so I can stay on top of my academics," she said.
Sandfort said she plans to study biology or bio-chem so she can get into dental school.
