NORTH BEND — Roseburg wrestling's second unit advanced seven wrestlers to today's quarterfinal round of the Coast Classic at North Bend High School.
With 66 team points through day one, the Indians are second to Crater's 83 points. South Umpqua (26 points) is 18th, and Douglas (14) is in 25th.
Cameron Cross at 120 pounds, Rhett Martin (132), Caleb Jeffers (152), Colton Mignola (160), Rourke Martin (182), Gage Hill (195) and Tyler Estes (220) all advanced to the quarterfinals, while Roseburg also has three wrestlers still alive in the consolation bracket.
South Umpqua advanced three to the quarterfinals in Jackson Markham (160), Caj Simmons (170) and Zachary Downard (285), and the Lancers have three wrestlers still in contention to medal on the consolation side.
Clayton Thatcher (120) and Jesse Brecht (220), the lone two entrants for Douglas, both remained in title contention entering today's action.
