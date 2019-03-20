The Roseburg High baseball team saw its early season struggles continue in a 7-3 loss to Century at Bill Gray Stadium at Legion Field on Wednesday.
The Jaguars (3-0) broke open the game with four runs in the first inning off of Roseburg starter Jett Black and led the rest of the way.
After recording a strikeout to begin the game, Black allowed the next six hitters to reach base. Justyn Herzog drove in the first run of the game for Century with a double to right field. Senior Alex Garcia added two more runs with another double and later scored on a throwing error.
Century stretched the lead to 6-0 with two more runs in the second inning on back-to-back singles by Ian Lawson and Jared Gordon.
Black lasted only 2 ⅓ innings for Roseburg and took the loss in his first start of the year.
Century starter Kyler Somers kept the Indians (0-2) at a distance after getting the big lead. He tossed five innings and allowed just five hits and two runs, while striking out seven and walking one. Somers earned the win in his first start of the year.
“Fortunately we were able to get the game in once again. Unfortunately, the result is not what we’re after,” Roseburg coach Troy Thompson said. “Starting off how we did defensively, putting ourselves in a big hole again and having to try to find our way out of it, but I thought we did a good job of giving ourselves some opportunities to find our way out of it.”
The Tribe got on the board with a sacrifice fly by Jonathan Stone in the third inning. Spencer Six scored on a fielding error in the fifth inning to get Roseburg within 7-2 and Stone scored the final run for the Indians on a double by Zack Mandera in the seventh.
Roseburg had a chance to add more to its tally in the fifth inning with the bases loaded. Black drilled a line drive down the third base line, but it went right to a frozen Niko Rosell who made the catch to end the inning.
Six led Roseburg with two hits. He’s been the bright spot in Roseburg’s offense to start the year, batting .429. The junior is confident the rest of the team will break through soon as well.
“We’re always going to have stuff to work on. A slow start, that’s fine,” Six said. “I know we’re going to be able to bounce back from anything. I have a lot of faith in these guys.”
Up next, the Indians will begin their spring break trip to central and eastern Oregon. Roseburg’s first game on the road trip is against Summit. The game will be played at Crook County High School at noon this coming Saturday.
The Indians follow that with four games in the Buckaroo Classic in Pendleton starting Monday.
CENTURY 420 010 0 — 7 6 1
ROSEBURG 001 010 1 — 3 6 1
Somers, Sherrill (6) and Garcia. Black, Anderson (3), Gillespie (5) and Six. WP — Kyler Somers (1-0). LP — Jett Black (0-1). 2B — Garcia (C), Herzog (C), Six (R), Mandera (R).
