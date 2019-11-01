CANBY — A season of highs and lows came to an end for the Roseburg High football team with a 42-15 nonleague loss at Canby on Friday.
The Indians (2-7, 0-4 Southwest Conference) turned the ball over five times, leading to 28 points for the Cougars (2-7, 1-4 Three Rivers League).
Canby pulled ahead 7-0 on its first drive of the contest. The Cougars snagged their first of three interceptions against Roseburg quarterback Garrett Zeimet.
Zeimet was under pressure while rolling out to his left. The junior, making his first varsity start behind center, tried to throw downfield, but had the ball knocked out of his hands as he released.
Junior defensive tackle Payton Martin snagged the ball and returned it 22 yards to set up the Cougars with a short field. Six plays later, sophomore quarterback Mikey Gibson found Chance Miller for a 19-yard touchdown.
Roseburg tied the score at 7-7 early in the second quarter on a seven-play, 70-yard drive that finished with a 1-yard touchdown run by Doran Gillespie. The senior finished with 37 yards and ended his career with 1,489 rushing yards and 17 rushing TDs.
Canby retook the lead for good with 2:27 left in the second quarter on a 9-yard pass from Gibson to Ronan Gay.
The Cougars stretched the lead to 21-7 before halftime on a pick-6 by defensive lineman Brayden Wise.
Canby added two scores in the third quarter and pulled ahead 35-7 on touchdown runs by Wyatt Ramos and Gibson.
The Roseburg defense captured Canby’s back-up quarterback Andrew Peters in the end zone for a safety in the fourth quarter and Jace Stoffal found Carson Six for a 65-yard score before the final whistle.
Stoffal passed for 95 yards, with the touchdown and an interception. Zeimet finished with 126 passing yards and 73 yards on the ground.
The Indians will graduate 14 seniors from this year’s roster and head coach Dave Heuberger applauded the group’s effort during the entire season.
“I’m proud of their effort,” Heuberger said. “I’m proud of their commitment to our football program.”
Roseburg started the season 2-0, but saw things slowly turn sour and end on a seven-game losing streak.
“It is what it is,” Heuberger said about how things ended for Roseburg. “We’ve got to get better."
The Tribe fell short of the postseason for a fifth straight year.
Canby also fell short of the postseason for a fifth consecutive season.
Roseburg 0 7 0 8 — 15
Canby 7 14 14 7 — 42
First Quarter
C — Miller 19 pass from Gibson (Gartrell kick)
Second Quarter
R — Gillespie 1 run (Christner kick)
C — Gay 9 pass from Gibson (Gartrell kick)
C — Wise 48 interception return (Gartrell kick)
Third Quarter
C — Ramos 1 run (Gartrell kick)
C — Gibson 1 run (Gartrell kick)
Fourth Quarter
R — Safety, Peters tackled in end zone
C — Peters 5 run (Gartrell kick)
R — Six 65 pass from Stoffal (pass failed)
