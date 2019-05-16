Roseburg High School seniors Isabell Webber, Hunter Agsten, Bethany Kalebaugh and Emily Wheeler will all continue athletic careers at colleges around the Pacific Northwest after graduating this spring.
The group recently announced their college decisions and signed paperwork at celebrations with family and friends at RHS. Webber, Agsten and Kalebaugh all plan to continue cross country and track and field careers, while Wheeler will play soccer at the next level.
“So exciting,” Roseburg cross country coach Nathan Eckman said. “All three (Webber, Agsten and Kalebaugh) of those kids have meant so much to our program.”
Webber signed with Northwest Christian University in Eugene, where she plans to study biology. Becoming a college athlete sounds cool to Webber, but it wasn’t something she expected.
“I didn’t think I was fast enough to run in college, so I never really considered it as an option,” Webber said. “Senior year colleges started contacting me and recruiting me and I was like ‘hey maybe this is an opportunity.’”
Webber plans to run cross country for the Beacons, and will run middle and long distances for the track team.
Agsten will attend the College of Idaho in Caldwell, Idaho, where he intends to study either mathematics or computer science. A four-year three-sport varsity athlete at Roseburg High, Agsten will focus on cross country and possibly a new event in college.
“I’ve shown some interest in doing the 3K steeplechase,” Agsten said. “I did the 2K steeple at a track meet at the end of (last) year, after state, that South Eugene holds. I’m going to hopefully do that again this year, but it’s just to kind of test out the water.”
Kalebaugh, a recent transfer to RHS, is heading to Pacific University in Forest Grove. She is undecided on an area of study, but is excited that she can add athletics with her education.
“(Pacific) was one of the first colleges that reached out,” Kalebaugh said. “So, when I was looking through colleges, that was one of the factors, that at Pacific I have the opportunity to run there.”
All three runners competed for the Roseburg track and field team this spring and ran at the Southwest Conference district meet.
Wheeler, a senior goalkeeper on the girls soccer team, signed with Division-II Western Oregon University. Finding a school where she could continue her passion for playing soccer was a priority when thinking about her post high school plans.
“I knew that, wherever I went to college, no matter big or small I wanted to play,” Wheeler said.
She plans to study criminology at WOU and hopes to work her way into a starting position in the net.
“I think I have a really good chance if I keep up with everything,” Wheeler said. “I’m hoping that I could maybe get a spot by my sophomore year.”
Wheeler was the Goalkeeper of the Year in the Southwest Conference her senior season. She’ll join a Wolves club that went 5-9-3 last year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.