RENO — Roseburg advanced four wrestlers to Saturday morning's quarterfinal round and sits seventh in the team standings after the first day of the Reno Tournament of Champions.
Nash Singleton (120 pounds), Kahleb Diaz (132), Archer Bergeron (145) and Collin Reitmann (160) all stayed alive on the championship side of the bracket while Tristan David (152) and Hunter Blix (285) remain alive on the consolation side.
Singleton, the No. 4 seed at 120, went 3-0 on Friday with a pair of first-round pins and a round-of-16 victory by injury default.
Diaz posted a technical fall victory in his first match and followed that with a pair of wins by decision. Bergeron, the No. 7 seed, opened with a pair of major decisions and scored a decision over second-seeded Stockton O'Brien of Utah's Wasatch High School in the round of 16.
Reitmann scored a pair of pins and a win by decision on his way to the quarterfinals.
David opened his tournament with a technical fall victory, dropped a decision, then won three straight decisions in the consolation bracket to reach the final eight on that side.
Blix lost ball fall to second-seeded Josiah Hill of Bakersfield, California in his first match, but rebounded with consecutive pins in the consolation bracket to stay alive.
'I was really pleased with our bonus point wins. We got a lot more pins than not," Roseburg coach Steve Lander said. "Overall we wrestled pretty well. We lost a lot of matches, but you have to expect that at a tournament like this."
Poway, California, ranked No. 13 in InterMat.com's Fabulous 50 high school rankings, held a one-point advantage over No. 12 Allen, Texas, atop the team standings with 132 points. Crescent Valley, Oregon's top Class 5A team and ranked No. 46 nationally, was fourth with 124 points while the Indians shared seventh with 92.
Saturdays action will begin at 9 a.m. with championship quarterfinals and consolation quarterfinals.
