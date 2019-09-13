The Roseburg High football team stood tall against McMinnville at Finlay Field on Friday night, and the Indians dominated the Grizzlies for a 43-0 nonconference victory.
Senior Doran Gillespie finished with 129 yards on the ground and scored three first-half rushing touchdowns to give Roseburg (2-0) a 22-0 halftime lead.
The Tribe defense held McMinnville (1-1) to 158 yards of offense, and the Indians shut out an opponent for the first time since 2011.
“Holding a team that scored 60 points to zero is a big deal,” Roseburg coach Dave Heuberger said of McMinnville, which defeated Milwaukie 60-14 in the first week of the season for the second-largest point total in the 6A classification.
“I think there was one shutout in 6A last week,” Heuberger added. “So coach (Kyle) Dever and the defensive staff did a hell of a job.”
Roseburg scored on five of its nine offensive possessions. Gillespie had scoring runs of 4, 17 and 20 yards.
“The offensive line was great today,” Gillespie said. “The holes were giant. Also, the receivers on the outside blocked great too.”
Senior quarterback Jace Stoffal was 13-of-20 passing for 205 yards and had a 12-yard touchdown pass to Garrett Zeimet in the third quarter to put the Indians up 29-0.
Senior running back Rourke Martin scored his first touchdown of the season on an 11-yard dash in the fourth that sent Roseburg ahead 36-0.
Zeimet finished Roseburg’s scoring on a 100-yard interception return in the final two minutes of the game.
The Indians had three takeaways against the Grizzlies. Senior Skyler Moore intercepted a pass from McMinnville senior Cole Justice in the third quarter.
Moore also recovered a fumbled snap by Justice when the Grizzlies had the ball on the Roseburg 1-yard line midway through the fourth quarter.
Justice finished 5-of-9 through the air for 71 yards for McMinnville. Sophomore Ky Hoskinson also played at quarterback and was 2-of-12 passing for 22 yards and an interception.
McMinnville twice had the ball within 5 yards of the end zone in the second half, but Roseburg’s defense managed to turn the Grizzlies back. McMinnville also punted on all four of its first half possessions.
Roseburg has won back-to-back games for the first time since 2014 and will try to stay undefeated with its first road test of the season next week against Reynolds.
“We just got to keep building, got to practice Monday and get going again,” Gillespie said. “We can’t just settle with this win. We got to get the next one too.”
The Indians will play the Raiders at Mt. Hood Community College in Gresham at 7 p.m. Reynolds (2-0) is coming off a 64-0 win over Franklin.
McMinnville 0 0 0 0 — 0
Roseburg 7 15 7 14 — 43
First Quarter
R — Gillespie 4 run (Christner kick)
Second Quarter
R — Gillespie 17 run (Zeimet run)
R — Gillespie 20 run (Christner kick)
Third Quarter
R — Zeimet 12 pass from Stoffal (Christner kick)
Fourth Quarter
R — Martin 11 run (Christner kick)
R — Zeimet 100 interception return (Christner kick)
