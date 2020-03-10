BOISE — A 13-year-old record fell and Roseburg’s YMCA youth swimming teams had a solid showing overall on Saturday, Feb. 29, at the 27-team Boise Regionals.
Roseburg 10-year-old Ellie Ketchum broke a team record in the 9- to 10-year-old 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2 minutes, 25.26 seconds, originally set by Ingrid Winter in 2007. Ketchum also won the 50 breaststroke.
On the boys’ side, Dominic Colvin and Rainey Lambert swam to a 1-2 finish in the 100 backstroke.
Runner-up finishes were posted by Malory Colvin in the 200 butterfly, Ketchum in the 100 free, 200 free and 100 breaststroke, and Brighid Rickman in the 50 butterfly.
The boys’ team placed seventh overall in scoring while the girls placed eighth. Combined, the RYST took fifth.
Four RYST boys — Lambert, Colvin, Trevor Knox and Logan Todd — will travel to Greensboro, North Carolina, for the YMCA Short Course National Championships, to be held March 30-April 3. All four will compete in the 200 freestyle relay and 200 medley relay, with Todd participating individually in the 50 freestyle.
