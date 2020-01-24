CANYONVILLE — Ethan Wilding had his biggest game of the season and the Glide Wildcats had every player post points in a 67-30 Southern Cascade League boys basketball victory Friday night at Canyonville Academy.
Wilding finished with a game-high 22 points and sophomore Clay Mornarich also hit a season high with 20 points for the Wildcats, who kept themselves in the SCL title hunt while improving to 7-10 overall and 4-1 in league play.
John Chen led the Pilots (1-9, 0-4) with 12 points.
Glide will play its fourth game in five days Saturday, hosting Butte Falls/Crater Lake Charter at 3 p.m.
Canyonville Academy travels to Bonanza Tuesday.
GLIDE (67) — Ethan Wilding 22, Mornarich 10, Alexander 7, C. Pope 7, Tischner 6, Russell 5, Rinnert 4, Bucich 2, T. Pope 2, Ackerman 2. Totals 24 14-21 67.
CANYONVILLE ACADEMY (30) — John Chen 12, May 6, Lee 6, Ku 5, Cha 1, Yeung, Xu. Totals 9 3-5 30.
Glide;16;20;10;21;—;67
Can. Acad.;15;7;6;2;—;30
3-Point Goals — Gli. 3 (Alexander, Russell, C. Pope), C.A. 5 (Chen 4, Ku 1). Total Fouls — Gli. 12, C.A. 17. Fouled Out — Chen.
