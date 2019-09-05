ELKTON — Much of the Elkton High School football team that reached the Class 1A state football playoffs is gone.
Gone is Bill Shaw, last year’s head coach. Gone are nine seniors from an eight-man football team that lost only to Special District 1 champion Lowell and Camas Valley, one of this decade’s top small-school programs that ousted the Elks in the first round of the state playoffs.
That doesn’t mean, however, that the Elks’ hopes for another standout season are gone. Not by a long shot.
“I wouldn’t say going into this season is intimidating. More like exciting,” Elkton’s Kiel Briggs said. “We all kind of played in the shadow of those seniors. Now, we kind of have a chip on our shoulders because I feel like everyone in the league isn’t expecting us to be very good this year since we lost a lot of seniors to graduation.
“We lost so many people and so much talent,” he continued. “Now, we all feel like we want to come out here and prove everyone wrong.”
Heading up this year’s program is Jeremy Lockhart, who’s in his second year teaching at Elkton. Lockhart, who said a majority of his coaching experience has been as a cross country coach, said much of the emphasis he’s focused on in the preseason has been conditioning.
A lot of that is thanks to the turnout this season. Only 13 players were on the roster not long after practice had started the second week of August, though Lockhart said the roster could approach 15 or 16 once the season starts. Either way, everyone who suits up can expect to see a lot of time on the field with little time to rest.
“We’re going to be conditioned and we’re going to be disciplined,” the coach said. “Plus we have some good athletes on this team.”
Many of the potential impact players with starting experience are this season’s juniors, who had a direct impact on making sure many of last year’s senior starters got better.
This year, those players are determined to show how much better they are.
“I feel like we could step up and make a statement, make it where people expect us to be good,” Elkton junior Ben Bowen said.
Last year marked the second consecutive year Elkton reached the 1A state playoffs. This year, Bowen and Cooper Peters, both wide receivers, will be a big part of what will be a fast-paced offense. Briggs, a senior, and Trystn Woody, a junior, will be in the offensive backfield.
The Elks rushed for 2,712 yards last year, and Woody’s 178 rushing yards in 2018 is tops among the team’s returning players. Briggs, who finished last year with 44 total tackles and a pair of quarterback sacks, is one of Elkton’s top defensive returners.
Elkton opens the season on Sept. 6 with a home game against Mohawk. The Elks’ first league game is scheduled for Oct. 4 against North Douglas, also at home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.