OAKLAND — Ben Lane is back for his 10th year as head coach at Oakland this fall, and he won’t have many decisions to make when he sets his starting lineup with 10 starters back on offense and nine on defense.
Lane has had only two losing seasons in nine years at Oakland. Last year, the Oakers went 2-7 overall and 2-3 in Class 2A Special District 3. They missed the playoffs for only the third time in Lane’s nine seasons, but it was frustrating for the coaches and the players and they hope that experience will make them stronger.
“Last year was tough, we knew going in we were undersized and overmatched in every game we went into,” Lane said. “But they fought and we were competitive in almost every game we went into.”
Offensively, the Oakers have a strong stable of six running backs who will also see playing time at wide receiver as they try to open up the passing game. Corbin Picknell (6-0, 165, senior) was a second-team all-league running back and is expected to be the leader of the pack along with power runner Wil Powell, (5-9, 200, senior), who returns at fullback and was the league’s co-defensive player of the year at middle linebacker.
“Last year, no one could figure the stuff out, we were mentally out of it in most of the games,” Picknell said. “We’ve just got to get mentally prepared and figure our stuff out during the games.”
It will be up to quarterback Conrad Jones (6-0, 160, senior) to get the ball to one of those receivers. He struggled at times last year, but Lane expects him to be a much improved player.
“Last year there was a lot of rushing, but we’ve got a coach (Logan O’Hara) that’s a passing coach, so we’ll mix it up a little bit this year,” Jones said.
“We’re hoping that after a year of growth and coming in as a senior and being looked upon as a leader, that we’ll see some vast improvement in that area, and so far, so good,” Lane said.
Chandler Miller (5-10, 165, senior), Dakota Percell, (5-11, 150, senior) and several other good athletes are expected to both carry the ball and catch passes.
“We’ve got to get them the ball, and (coach Logan) O’Hara has done great stuff, so I expect us to be able to pass the ball well,” Lane said.
The Oakers will be experienced on the line as well. Ronan Allen (5-11, 170, senior), a first-team all-league selection on offense, returns on both sides of the line of scrimmage.
“Last year we had two returning starters and we’re returning pretty much our whole team this year,” Allen said. “It’s going to be really exciting to see what this season has to come for us.”
“Last year we had a lot of talent, but were really young and this year we’re returning everybody,” Wil Powell said. “I’m really excited because we have a lot of athletes out here and a lot of good guys.”
Just about everybody is a two-way starter. Nine players will go both ways.
The other returners are linemen Adam Weaver (5-10, 215, senior), Ross Graves (5-8, 190, junior) and Jesse Parker (6-1, 215, sophomore), and running back/defensive back Jayden Henry (5-10, 175, sophomore).
“This is the most overall talent that we’ve had in the last few years,” Lane said. “We’d like to think that with 90% of your team coming back from last year, with the struggles we had, it made them better people and made us a better football team.”
With a large senior class, Lane is hoping that will mean good leadership for the veteran team. But it will be a battle in a tough league with powerhouse Monroe, Regis and Central Linn.
“I think the struggles last year are going to pay off with some rewards for them this year,” Lane said.
With a receiver named Easton West, whose nickname is “Compass” and twin sophomore linemen Lightning and Thunder Estabrook, it looks to be a very colorful team, and one with enough experience and talent to get the Oakers back in the hunt for the league title.
Oakland opens the season with a nonleague game Sept. 6 at Coquille.
