REEDSPORT — Boe Pickett and his Reedsport High School football team were a lot better in 2018 than their overall record might indicate. Just ask them.
“One play here or there in a couple of games, we’re talking about a whole different season,” the second-year coach of the Brave said. “These guys know that, too.”
No doubt, Reedsport was ultra close to winning three more games to get itself into playoff contention, but the Brave lost a second-half lead against Toledo and lost one-score decisions against Bandon and Gold Beach.
Memories of those losses still linger with members of this year’s team, all of whom would love nothing more than to show other members of the Sunset Conference they’ve learned a lesson or two headed into the season.
“A lot of people bonded over the summer, and ... our team chemistry is a lot better now,” linebacker/lineman Kahnor Pickett said. “Last year there was a lot of nit-picking and trying to fit a lot of pieces into spots where they didn’t fit. This year, we’re all locked in and ready to go.”
Reedsport isn’t far removed from being a regular postseason contender, winning the outright conference title in 2015 before two more postseason appearances in 2016 and 2017. This year’s team feels it can make a return trip, especially with seven seniors on a roster of close to 30 players, some of whom saw plenty of success with a baseball team that was ranked No. 1 in Class 2A much of last spring.
“Even at the end of the season, they were saying to each other, ‘Hey, we’re right there,” coach Pickett said. “That’s what we fed off of and what we’ve been working off of to get people into the weight room, get them stronger and getting better. That’ll give us a chance to start off the season going full tilt instead of waiting until the second half of the season.”
Kaileb Pickett, a sophomore left-hander, takes over at quarterback for the graduated Nick Glover. He’ll run a multiple-look spread offense that averaged 18.2 points per game last season but four times scored 20 points or more, including the Brave’s 40-6 victory over Illinois Valley in the middle of the season.
One of the quarterback’s favorite targets will likely be senior Javier Analco (6-foot-4, 291 pounds), a tight end who lost weight in the summertime and will also be a big part of Reedsport’s linebacking corps. Also helping with that will be sophomore Mason Gallo-Rochon (6-3, 325) and senior Chris Reed (6-2, 325), whose sheer size could intimidate some opponents.
“We had some good size last year, too,” Reed said. “And we had a couple of other guys who came out that are going to add to that. That’ll make a big difference.”
The Brave open the season Sept. 6 at home against Neah-Kah-Nie. They’ll open conference play Oct. 4 at home against Toledo.
(0) comments
