Season preview: Roseburg aims for playoffs, continued growth under Heuberger

There’s no perfect preseason equation to figure out how good a football team might be. No matter the factors, the math will always be fuzzy at best.
The equation for the Roseburg High School football team in 2019 has its pluses and minuses. There’s a large senior class for the Indians, plus a solid group of returning starters. Yet, the Tribe subtracted many of its top players from a year ago and will be starting new at key positions.
So how good can the Indians be this season?
“There are some things that got to go our way a little bit,” coach Dave Heuberger said. “All the cliches, ‘we got to stay healthy,’ and all of that. But I think with our numbers being up, we can bear that bug a little better than we have in the past. We’re definitely thinking we’re a team that belongs in (the playoff) discussion.”
The Indians have been on the bubble the past two years, but have been unable to end a playoff drought that started in 2015. Roseburg was 3-6 and finished tied for fourth in the Southwest Conference last year, missing an at-large playoff berth by one spot.
“We had a little setback last year, but towards the end of the year we started taking some big steps and I think we can build off that pretty easily this year,” senior lineman Hunter Blix said. “We have a lot of guys returning and guys are willing to work this year.”
Blix, an honorable mention all-league offensive and defensive lineman last year, is Roseburg’s only returning all-league player. Gone are all-state linebacker and leading rusher Zack Mandera, honorable mention quarterback Collin Warmouth, all-league lineman Thomas Ruth and leading receivers D’Angelo Adams and Peyton Bryant.
Heuberger and his staff will now look to Blix and a number of other seniors to get Roseburg over the hump.
Senior Jace Stoffal will start at quarterback. A standout on the baseball diamond, this will be Stoffal’s first real chance to shine on the football field. As a junior he was moved to wide receiver, but suffered a broken collarbone on the second offensive play of the season.
“Obviously that sucked and it didn’t feel good either,” said Stoffal, who’s looking forward to taking snaps again. He saw limited time at quarterback as a sophomore, completing 59% of his passes for 144 yards, one touchdown and one interception.
In the backfield, senior Doran Gillespie is looking for a bounce-back year after getting slowed by an injury last season and losing his starting job at running back.
“I was kind of disappointed I got taken out of the starting position,” said Gillespie, who has rushed for 1,013 yards and 12 touchdowns in his career. “This year, hopefully, I get to stay in it and go hard and keep that spot.”
In front of Stoffal and Gillespie will be an offensive line that returns a couple of starters and will fill in with guys who got time as backups last year.
“We have great numbers this year. We have the most linemen since I’ve played here,” Blix said.
“We’re quite a bit undersized, but it’s all about technique, really,” senior lineman Colton Jordan said. “Just staying lower than everyone else, chopping your feet and keeping your feet moving.”
Defensively, Heuberger feels the team will continue to be strong at linebacker and in the secondary, despite losing Mandera, the SWC defensive player of the year.
“Our strength is communication,” said senior defensive back Colin Rietmann, who had two interceptions as a junior but missed time with a hamstring injury.
Senior Rourke Martin and Gillespie will anchor the linebacker group. Martin is confident that the group can maintain the level of play seen in previous years with Mandera leading the way.
“We’ll stop the run game. We should stop the pass game better this year. We had a couple of losses last year that were very close that we should make wins this year,” Martin said.
Roseburg will face the same teams it did a year ago. Heuberger pointed out that every opponent from last year reached the state playoffs except for Canby.
The season starts with a home game against Mountain View of Bend on Sept. 6. Southwest Conference play starts on Oct. 4 at Grants Pass.
Roseburg can again be heard on sports talk radio station The Score, KSKR 1490-AM. Games can also be viewed streaming live on www.541radio.com.
