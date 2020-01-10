DRAIN — North Douglas clawed its way out of an 11-point halftime hole, but Perrydale's free throw shooting in the fourth quarter proved the difference as the Pirates took a 57-51 nonleague boys basketball victory over the Warriors Friday night.
The Warriors (6-6) rallied to within two points with a 20-11 run in the third quarter, but Perrydale closed out the game by hitting 11 of 14 free throws in the final quarter.
Austin Frieze led North Douglas with 13 points, with Tanner Parks and Jake Gerrard each chipping in 12 points.
The Warriors visit New Hope Christian in a Skyline League contest Saturday in Grants Pass.
PERRYDALE (57) — Kyler Thorson 17, Domes 13, Haynes 12, Crawford 10, Graber 3, Campos 2, Janesofsky. Totals 19 12-16 57.
NORTH DOUGLAS (51) — Austin Frieze 13, Parks 12, J. Gerrard 12, Mast 5, Black 3, Rabuck 2, Anderson 2, Olds 2, Gant. Totals 20 7-12 51.
Perrydale;12;15;11;19;—;57
North Douglas;6;10;20;15;—;51
3-Point Goals — Per. 7 (Thorson 3, Domes 3, Graber 1), N.D. 4 (Mast, J. Gerrard, Frieze, Black). Total Fouls — Per. 16, N.D. 20. Fouled Out — Frieze.
