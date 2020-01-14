Five games were postponed and one canceled as schools measured the safety of traveling for basketball games south on I-5 for Tuesday competition.
South Umpqua, which was to travel to face St. Mary's in Medford, had its boys' and girls' games postponed to Wednesday. Oakland's girls, scheduled to travel to Oakridge, bumped that Central Valley Conference game to Wednesday, Jan. 22. Glendale and Elkton also postponed their Skyline League doubleheader to Jan. 22.
The Oakland junior varsity boys were slated to visit Butte Falls. That game was canceled with no make-up date scheduled.
