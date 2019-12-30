RIDDLE — Three Riddle players scored in double figures and the Irish showed no signs of a holiday hangover, running away from Crow for a 63-32 nonleague girls basketball victory Monday night.
Katarina Schartner (18 points), Katie Langdon (17) and Victoria Renfro (11) all scored in double figures and Maisie Davenport added nine as the Irish picked up their second win of the season.
"It was nice coming back (from the Christmas break) and seeing the girls play like that," Riddle coach Robert Stratton said. "It was nice to see everyone come back together after the break and get a good win out of it."
The Irish (2-6) will visit Oakland for an OSAA endowment game at 6 p.m. Friday.
CROW (32) — Olivia Clark 12, Bryant 11, Davis 7, S. Wiskow 2, Gates, Martinez, Panzer, Dougherty, M. Wiskow. Totals 13 4-6 32.
RIDDLE (63) — Katarina Schartner 18, Langdon 17, Renfro 11, Davenport 9, Pruitt 4, Miles 2, Gaedecke 2, Linton, Light, McCartt. Totals 28 7-8 63.
Crow;10;4;11;7;—;32
Riddle;18;13;26;6;—;63
3-Point Goals — Crow 2 (Davis 2). Total Fouls — Crow 11, Riddle 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.