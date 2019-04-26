The Sheldon High baseball team has forfeited a 6-2 Southwest Conference win over Roseburg High after the Oregon School Activities Association ruled Friday that the Irish violated pitch count limits.
Sheldon (7-10, 2-5 SWC) exceeded the OSAA limit of 110 pitches with starting pitcher Kaleb Coffin. The junior pitched six shutout innings against the Indians and earned the victory. He allowed four hits, struck out two and walked six.
Coffin reportedly threw 117 pitches over the six innings of work. A pitcher is allowed to exceed 110 pitches to finish pitching to a batter if he reaches the daily maximum during an at-bat, but then must be removed from the mound.
Sheldon initially reported that Coffin only threw 113 pitches.
Roseburg (10-3, 7-0) regains its undefeated conference record with the forfeit and re-takes sole possession of first place in the Southwest Conference. The Indians hold a one-game lead over South Eugene (13-4, 6-1).
The Tribe and the Axe square off in a league doubleheader Saturday in Eugene. First pitch is set for noon.
