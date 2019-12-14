As a freshman, Roseburg’s Nash Singleton reached the 113-pound semifinals of the Reno Tournament of Champions before falling into the consolation bracket and ultimately placing fifth.
Saturday, Singleton completed his ascent to the top of the podium.
The 120-pound sophomore knocked out top seed Gabe Whisenhunt of Crescent Valley in the semifinals, and scored a 6-3 decision over Kade Moore of Allen, Texas, winning the championship and helping Roseburg to a ninth-place team finish at the Reno Events Center.
Against fellow sophomore Whisenhut, Singleton scored three near-fall points in the second round to get a comfortable 5-1 lead, and a late escape in the third round sealed the victory.
In the championship bout, an escape and takedown with eight seconds left in the second round all but locked up the title.
“That escape was definitely the game-changer,” said Singleton, Roseburg’s first TOC champion since Layne Van Anrooy (160) in 2016. “I don’t even really remember too much about it.
“It really doesn’t feel that much different. It’s just wrestling. It just felt like winning any other match.”
The Tribe finished ninth in the team standings with 133 points, just ahead of Oregon Class 4A power Crook County, which tied Temecula Valley, California, for 10th with 108. Poway, California, edged Allen, Texas, by a 243.5-239 margin for the title, and Crescent Valley was third with 221.
In all, five Indians hit the medals podium, with Hunter Blix placing fourth at 285 pounds and Kahleb Diaz (132), Tristin David (152) and Colin Rietmann (160) finishing eighth.
Blix, one of the lightest heavyweights in the bracket, overcame quarterfinal loss Saturday morning by running off four straight wins to reach the third-place match, dropping a 3-2 decision to Tracee Norman of Herriman, Utah.
“It was a tough loss, but it gives me motivation for the rest of the year,” Blix said. “I just wanted to try and represent Roseburg to the best of my abilities. The team came together this year and really stepped up.”
“When (Blix) weighed in at 228, they asked if he was sure he was in the right line,” Roseburg coach Steve Lander said. “He did a great job and strung together quite a run on the consolation side.”
Lander was pleased with the overall effort of his squad in the 111-team tournament, one of the premier high school tournaments west of the Mississippi River.
“It’s been a while since we placed that many kids,” Lander said. “The kids wanted to get into the top 10, but even better than that I was happy with the way the kids wrestled and attacked.
“Even if you get to the second day, it’s still hard to score points, let alone score enough to win a match. We won enough matches to place in a really tough tournament.”
Roseburg will take a brief break until Jan. 3-4 for the equally prestigious Doc Buchanan Invitational in Clovis, California.
