GLENDALE — New Hope Christian held Glendale to just six first-half points, outscoring the Pirates 15-4 in the first quarter, and held on for a 31-26 Skyline League South Division girls basketball victory Friday night.
Faith Wytcherly had 16 points and three steals to pace Glendale (3-7 overall, 0-3 Skyline), Brandi Skeen had six points and three steals, Morgan Moody had 13 rebounds and three steals, and Skye Igarta chipped in four rebounds and three steals for the Pirates, who visit Elkton in a Skyline League game Tuesday night.
NEW HOPE (31) — Noella Barnett 11, Yunker 8, Huttema 7, McClintick 4, Boonyokbundit 1, Chamberlain, Shafer, A. Li, Z. Li. Totals 12 7-19 31.
GLENDALE (26) — Faith Wytcherley 16, Skeen 6, Moody 2, Frizzle 2, Igarta, McKinney. Totals 8 8-18 26.
New Hope;15;2;6;8;—;31
Glendale;4;2;4;16;—;26
3-Point Goals — Gle. 2 (Skeen 2). Total Fouls — NHC 16, Gle. 15. Fouled Out — Frizzle.
