MYRTLE POINT — The South Umpqua Lancers continued the hot start to their season, blasting Myrtle Point 20-2 in the third quarter on their way to a 71-32 nonleague girls basketball victory Tuesday night.
Kyla Pires scored a season-high 21 points for the Lancers (3-0), who also got 19 points from Skylee Gibson and 14 from Shalyn Gray.
South Umpqua visits North Valley in a nonleague contest Wednesday.
SOUTH UMPQUA (71) — Kyla Pires 21, Gibson 19, Gray 14, Ferguson 4, Richardson 4, Love 3, Slay 2, McCaughan 2, Woodruff 2, Lind, Lowell, Martin, Davoli. Totals 25 20-40 71.
MYRTLE POINT (32) — Nikki Leep 14, Weekly 5, Brown 5, M. Reynolds 4, Wheeler 4, Thomas, H. Reynolds, Tolman. Totals 9 14-32 32.
S. Umpqua;16;20;20;15;—;71
Myrtle Point;7;12;2;11;—;32
3-Point Goals — S.U. 1 (Gray), M.P. 0. Total Fouls — S.U. 26, M.P. 28. Fouled Out — Brown, Weekly.
JV Score — SU 18, MP 11 (2 quarters).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.