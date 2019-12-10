MURPHY — Jackson Markham and Caj Simmons won individual titles and South Umpqua had two additional place-winners as the Lancers took sixth as a team Saturday at the Dan Vidlak Invitational at Hidden Valley High School.
Markham, a senior, took first in the 160-pound class, using a pair of pins and a major decision to reach the finale, where he posted a second-round fall of Mazama's Christian Lewis.
At 170, sophomore Simmons recorded three straight pins after a first-round bye, felling Grants Pass' Jerry "JJ" Watts one minute into the second round.
Senior Tanner Wilson (fourth) and junior Dale Wells (sixth) both hit the podium at 132 pounds, while sophomore David Geyer (195) won his consolation bracket. Sophomore Brayden Reedy won the consolation side of the 220-pound bracket, pinning junior teammate Andrew Allen in the finale.
Grants Pass easily won the team title, with its 416 points more than doubling runner-up South Medford. Hidden Valley was third at 179, while the Lancers finished at 104.
South Umpqua will compete in the North Valley tournament Saturday in Merlin.
