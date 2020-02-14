TRI CITY — A difficult season came to an end for the South Umpqua boys basketball team Friday night in a 64-54 home Far West League loss to Brookings-Harbor.
The Lancers, who finished the season with just one senior and one junior on the roster, capped their 2019-20 campaign with a 3-19 overall record and went 1-9 in league play.
"We've just been real young this year," said Lancers coach Brett Nixon, who will return five sophomores and two freshmen in addition to junior Zack Wilson. "We had a good chat at halftime about how the second half tonight needed to be a springboard into next season."
The Lancers gave up 27 first-quarter points, but outscored Brookings 17-6 in the third quarter, rallying from a 42-15 halftime hole to get within six points late in the third quarter.
"Our kids came out with their hair on fire in the second half," Nixon said.
Sophomore Kade Johnson hit a season-high six 3-pointers to lead the Lancers with 22 points. Freshman Jace Johnson added 11 points, and Wilson and sophomore Ever Lamm both scored seven.
Evan Fronckowiak shared game-high honors with Kade Johnson, leading the Bruins with 22 points.
BROOKINGS-HARBOR (64) — Evan Fronckowiak 22, Brad Russell 18, Beaman 8, Burger 7, C. Christensen 7, Villa 2, Hooper, Morris, K. Christensen. Totals 23 14-24 64.
SOUTH UMPQUA (54) — Kade Johnson 22, J. Johnson 11, Wilson 7, Lamm 7, Jaynes 3, Gosselin 2, White 2. Totals 20 6-10 54.
Brookings-Harbor;27;15;6;16;—;64
South Umpqua;11;4;17;19;—;54
3-Point Goals — B.H. 4 (Fronckowiak 3, Burger 1), S.U. 8 (K. Johnson 6, Lamm 1, Wilson 1). Total Fouls — B.H. 12, S.U. 17. Fouled Out — K. Johnson, Jaynes.
JV Score — Brookings def. South Umpqua.
