MEDFORD — Shalyn Gray scored 12 of her game-high 25 points in sparking a third-quarter scoring run which helped South Umpqua run away from St. Mary's in a 62-36 Far West League girls basketball victory Tuesday night.
The Lancers (13-2, 2-1 FWL) outscored the Crusaders 36-12 over the second and third quarters.
"We played some good basketball tonight," said S.U. coach Dusty Pires, whose team took a little of the sting off of a 46-30 loss to Cascade Christian last week. "It was nice to get back on track and start preparing for the best team we've seen all season."
Skylee Gibson had 14 points and Kyla Pires added 10 — all in the first half — for the Lancers, who will host No. 2-ranked Sutherlin in a cross-county FWL rivalry game Friday night.
SOUTH UMPQUA (62) — Shalyn Gray 25, Gibson 14, Pires 10, Ferguson 6, Lind 4, Slay 2, Davoli 1, Love, Lowell, Richardson. Totals 21 14-22 62.
ST. MARY’S (36) — Paige Rajagopal 9, Rothfus 8, Mejia 5, Lippert 5, Christman 3, Ashland 3, Dole 2, Young 1, Poisson, Dunn. Totals 11 10-16 36.
S. Umpqua;18;13;23;8;—;62
St. Mary’s;11;2;10;13;—;36
3-Point Goals — S.U. 6 (Gibson 2, Ferguson 2, Lind 1, Gray 1), S.M. 4 (Rajagopal 2, Lippert 1, Ashland 1). Total Fouls — S.U. 16, S.M. 17.
JV Score — St. Mary’s 27, South Umpqua 26.
