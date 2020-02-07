CRESWELL — Pleasant Hill won three of five contested matches, but forfeits proved the difference as the South Umpqua Lancers beat the Billies 42-33 in a Class 3A Special District 3 wrestling dual meet Wednesday night.
Tanner Wilson (132 pounds) earned a 32-second pin for the Lancers, and Caj Simmons (170) also scored a fall for South Umpqua.
The Lancers also beat host Creswell 38-18, winning five of seven contested matches.
Drake Norton (145), Simmons and Andrew Allen (285) all scored pins for South Umpqua, while Christian McAvoy (126) posted a 15-0 technical fall. Jackson Markham, ranked seventh at 170 pounds by the Oregon Wrestling Forum, earned a 10-4 decision at 160 pounds over the Bulldogs' Nick Kubishita.
South Umpqua will compete in the SD3 championships Feb. 14-15 at Sutherlin High School. The top three placers in each weight class will qualify for the OSAA state championships, to be held Feb. 28-29 at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland.
