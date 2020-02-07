MEDFORD — The South Umpqua Lancers got off to a slow start and were unable to rally, falling 63-43 to No. 5-ranked Cascade Christian in a Far West League boys basketball game Friday night.
The Lancers (3-17, 1-7 FWL) showed a vast improvement, however, after losing their first meeting against the Challengers 86-33.
"That was a huge positive in that the last time we lost to them by 53," SU coach Brett Nixon. "I'll take a 32-point improvement, but we still have things to work on."
Ever Lamm led the Lancers with 18 points, while Zack Wilson added eight.
South Umpqua visits eighth-ranked Sutherlin Tuesday.
SOUTH UMPQUA (43) — Ever Lamm 18, Wilson 8, K. Johnson 7, J. Johnson 6, Jaynes 4, White. Totals 16 7-10 43.
CASCADE CHRISTIAN (63) — Matt McPheeters 19, Collom 18, Schaan 9, Crowl 8, Miller 3, Coppedge 2, Schmidt 2, Brehm 2, Coster. Totals 24 7-13 63.
S. Umpqua;6;13;8;16;—;43
C. Christian;15;19;16;13;—;63
3-Point Goals — S.U. 4 (Wilson 2, Lamm 1, K. Johnson 1), C.C. 8 (Collom 3, McPheeters 2, Crowl 2, Schaan 1). Total Fouls — S.U. 7, C.C. 11.
JV Score — Cascade Christian def. South Umpqua.
