ELMIRA — The 10th-ranked South Umpqua Lancers had just enough legs Monday night to get their 10th girls basketball win of the season, edging Elmira 41-39 in their fourth game in five days.
Shalyn Gray had 12 points and Amelia Ferguson added 11 for the Lancers (10-1), who rebounded from their first loss of the season two days earlier against No. 4 Brookings-Harbor.
"You could tell we were a little lethargic," S.U. coach Dusty Pires said. "After playing three in a row and then being back on the road, we were just happy to get a win."
South Umpqua survived a stellar performance from Elmira freshman Paige Doerr, who finished with a game-high 23 points. Tori Lind added eight points for the Lancers.
South Umpqua has one final nonleague tune-up Wednesday at Glide before opening Far West League play at home against Douglas Friday.
SOUTH UMPQUA (41) — Shalyn Gray 12, Ferguson 11, Lind 8, Pires 4, Gibson 4, Slay 2, Lowell, Richardson, Davoli. Totals 16 4-7 41.
ELMIRA (39) — Paige Doerr 23, Feltz 8, Porter 8, Coffman, Matthews, Brock, White, Williamson, Hoffman. Totals 15 5-15 39.
S. Umpqua;14;7;7;13;—;41
Elmira;13;6;11;9;—;39
3-Point Goals — S.U. 5 (Ferguson 3, Lind 2), Elm. 4 (Doerr). Total Fouls — S.U. 15, Elm. 10.
JV Score — South Umpqua 44, Elmira 32.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.