The following is a full list of Douglas County and southern Lane County fishing areas as compiled by the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. Please consult the organization’s website, www.myodfw.com, for state rules and regulations.
BEN IRVING RESERVOIR — Trout anglers have had the best success trolling lures in the deeper areas of the reservoir. The lake was last stocked the week of May 13 and there should be good numbers of trout around. Warmwater fishing should be good with bass near spawning. Try fishing for bass at the head of the reservoir and shallow structure in the mid-morning and late afternoon hours using a slow retrieve.
COOPER CREEK RESERVOIR — The lake was last stocked the final week of May. Several anglers have reported good fishing, with a couple of juvenile salmon being caught. In the past two years, Cooper has been stocked with coho and Chinook salmon juveniles. These are often mistaken for kokanee. Anglers may retain up to 5 salmon juveniles in the reservoir as part of their daily trout bag limit. Please remember to release salmon and trout less than 8-inches. Warmwater has been good with multiple reports of bass and bluegill. Try fishing for bass around aquatic vegetation in the mid-morning and late afternoon hours.
COTTAGE GROVE POND (ROW RIVER NATURE PARK POND) — Was last stocked the week of April 8 with 1,500 legal-size rainbow trout. Cottage Grove Ponds are open to year-round fishing and via an asphalt pathway behind the truck scales on Row River Road. In addition to fishing, these ponds also offer wildlife viewing opportunities and a fishing dock is available on-site.
COTTAGE GROVE RESERVOIR — Was last stocked the week of April 29 with 5,000 trophy-size rainbow trout.Cottage Grove Reservoir is south of Cottage Grove and is open to fishing all year. Lakeside boat ramp is now open.
DIAMOND LAKE — Diamond Lake has been good. Recent reports indicate most successful anglers are using flies with a quick retrieve or trolling. Others are having good success with floating bait off the bottom. If one technique isn’t working, switch to something else. Make sure to contact Diamond Lake Lodge for up-to-date conditions. Anglers can check fishing and water conditions at Diamond Lake by calling 541-793-3333 for updates. Diamond Lake is open year-round.
Diamond Lake has been stocked with tiger and brown trout. These fish are intended to assist in controlling illegally introduced tui chub. These trout are catch-and-release only and need to be released immediately and unharmed if caught.
As part of the 2016 regulation simplification process, Diamond Lake is now back to the Southwest Zone regulation of 5 rainbow trout per day.
FISH LAKE — The lake was stocked the week of June 10 with 2,500 legal-size trout and has already been stocked numerous times this spring. Fishing is reportedly pretty good in deeper water for larger trout. Bank anglers using PowerBait have been catching fish as well. Tiger trout, Chinook salmon, brook trout, and larger rainbow trout are available. Remember that tiger trout must be immediately released unharmed. Anglers are encouraged to report their catch of tiger trout to fish district staff at 541-826-8774.
FORD’S POND — This shallow pond supports populations of warmwater fish. Bass fishing has been good and can be good any time of year. In addition to bass, there are other warmwater fish species that can make for a fun outing.
Ford’s Pond (just west of Sutherlin) was purchased by the city of Sutherlin in 2016. The pond is open to the public and has a lot of bank access. Ford’s is restricted to electric motors and does not have a good access point for larger boats.
GALESVILLE RESERVOIR — Galesville has been stocked with a lot of “trophy-size” trout this year and fishing has been good. In addition to trout, the reservoir was stocked with coho smolts until 2015. In Galesville Reservoir, all landlocked salmon are considered trout and are part of the five-per-day trout limit, with only one trout over 20-inches long allowed for harvest. Fishing for bass and other panfish has been good. Good areas are near dead snags and the boat ramp. Try a slow retrieve with a diving crank bait.
HEMLOCK LAKE & LAKE IN THE WOODS (Douglas County) — Fishing for trout in Hemlock and Lake in the Woods can be good this time of year. Fishing at Lake in the Woods and Hemlock should be great with recent stockings. Spinners or “plunking” with worms and/or PowerBait can be effective methods for fishing these lakes. Anglers fishing the high lakes in the Umpqua District are encouraged to e-mail fishing reports. Contact the Forest Service at 541-496-3532 for road conditions and potential road closures.
LEMOLO RESERVOIR — Fishing can be good this time of year. The lake was last stocked in May. Kokanee in Lemolo are considered trout and therefore fall under the daily limit for trout of 5 per day with only one of those measuring over 20-inches. Contact Lemolo Lake Resort at 541-957-8354 for weather/road conditions and additional information.
LOON LAKE — Fishing for crappie, bluegill and bass has been good. Slower presentations such as jigging can be a good technique. Loon was stocked with rainbow trout the week of May 20. Visit the Loon Lake Resort website for information on opening dates and camping. The BLM site will be closed due to storm damage.
PACIFIC OCEAN AND BEACHES — Bottomfishing is restricted to inside the 40-fathom regulatory line through September. Fishing for lingcod and rockfish has been good when the ocean is calm enough to fish. The daily bag limit for marine fish is 5 plus 2 lingcod. The retention of cabezon opened on July 1. Anglers may also choose to fish the offshore longleader fishery outside of the 40-fathom regulatory line, which is open year round. The longleader fishery has a daily bag limit of 10 fish made of yellowtail, widow, canary, blue, deacon, redstripe, greenstripe, silvergray, and bocaccio rockfish. No other groundfish are allowed and offshore longleader fishing trips cannot be combined with traditional bottomfish, flatfish or halibut trips. Find information about a longleader setup here.
Ocean salmon fishing for Chinook salmon from Cape Falcon to Humbug Mt is open. The ocean opened to fin-clipped coho salmon on June 22. Chinook must be a minimum of 24-inches long and coho must be at least 16 inches. Fishing for salmon has been okay with Winchester being the most productive ports on the coast. Anglers have been averaging one fish per person.
The Nearshore Halibut season is open seven days a week in the Central Coast Subarea. There is 86 percent of the Nearshore quota remaining. There is still 61 percent of the Spring All-Depth quota remaining for the Central Coast. The next open All-Depth halibut days will be on July 18-20. The Southern Oregon Subarea is open seven days a week for halibut. There is still 90 percent of the quota remaining for the Southern Oregon Coast halibut season.
PLAT I RESERVOIR — Anglers are having some success catching warmwater species. Spinners and night crawlers are great options for fishing. Plat I was last stocked the week of April 1. Contact the Sutherlin Chamber of Commerce (541-459-3280) for lake level information. The reservoir gets very warm, even in the spring, so the lake will not be stocked with trout again ‘til next year. With temperatures in excess of 80 in the summer, the trout likely don’t survive the summer months. However, a recent report shows anglers with limits of nice size trout.
TENMILE CREEK — Opened to trout fishing on May 22. Some warmwater fish come out of the lakes, and can be caught in Tenmile Creek.
TENMILE LAKES — Bass fishing has been good on Tenmile Lakes. Most of the bass are being caught along the deeper weedlines and submerged trees. Yellow perch fishing has been spotty so far with most anglers striking out, but a few anglers have found schools of yellow perch in the 10- to 15-inch range.
Trout fishing has slowed down on Tenmile Lakes but a few anglers are still trolling deep with wedding ring spinners.
TOKETEE LAKE — Fishing is open in Toketee year-round and starts getting better as we move into spring. Water levels can fluctuate making launching boats difficult so contact the U.S. Forest Service at 541-498-2531 for lake level information.
UMPQUA HIGH LAKES AND FOREBAYS — Recent reports have indicated some great fishing at some of the high lakes. A small spinner or fly can be great choices. Contact the Forest Service at 541-496-3532 for road conditions as lakes may still be difficult to access.
Lakes typically accessible from hiking trails and that were stocked in the last couple years are: Calamut, Connie, Bullpup, Fuller, Cliff, Buckeye, Maidu, Pitt and Skookum lakes. These lakes can be tough to get to in the spring, but can be productive.
Red Top Pond offers excellent bank fishing opportunities and was stocked at the end of May. In addition, there should be plenty of holdover legal-size trout from previous stockings in these waterbodies.
UMPQUA RIVER, MAINSTEM — Most of summer steelhead and spring Chinook should be upstream by now. Some fall Chinook have been caught in the bay, and it should continue to improve as we get closer to August. Bass fishing should be good in most of the main.
Trout fishing reopened on May 22, 2019. The mainstem is catch-and-release only, but in tributaries 2 per day may be kept as long as they meet the 8-inch minimum length.
UMPQUA RIVER, NORTH — There have been some reports of summer steelhead being caught, but it has been slow. The North closed to all fishing for Chinook on July 1.
Some of the North Umpqua and tributaries are open for trout (those above Slide Creek Dam): check the fishing regulations to see which areas are closed.
Note that as of Oct. 1 fishing in the fly water area is restricted to the use of a single, barbless artificial fly.
UMPQUA RIVER, SOUTH — Some stretches of the South are closed to fishing still. Please consult the fishing regulations for more info. Trout fishing in the entire basin is catch-and-release only. Bass fishing has been good throughout.
WINCHESTER BAY — Fishing in the Triangle and South jetty has been successful.
