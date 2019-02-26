Both the boys and girls basketball teams from Days Creek are heading to the Class 1A state tournaments in Baker City this week.
"I've been here since '82 and we've sent the boys multiple times and the girls multiple times, but we've never sent both at the same time," Days Creek athletic director Ron Dunn said. "We'll have a pretty good crowd there."
Approximately 25 students will head to eastern Oregon this week, leaving a skeleton crew behind at the school which houses seventh through 12th grade.
Boys basketball coach James Ellis said it'll be nice to have the girls to cheer on the boys, and vice versa.
The boys played heir second round game at home Friday and had the girls there to cheer them on, while the boys traveled to Country Christian on Saturday to cheer on the girls playoff game.
"It was loud and exciting," Ellis said. "I think the girls enjoyed it. The atmosphere was outstanding."
That same atmosphere is expected in Baker City where the boys play No. 2 Damascus Christian at 8:15 p.m. Wednesday.
"They're a lot like us with solid defense and they shoot well," Ellis said. "We're going to take it one game at a time, do what we do and try to play good defense and execute our plays on the offense and wait for good open shots."
Days Creek is the seven seed in the boys tournament and is on a 15-game winning streak that started Jan. 8. They're hoping to extend their win streak three more games and win the state title.
"At the beginning of the season we didn't know what to expect, but the ultimate goal was to make it to Baker City," Ellis said. "We've achieve it and we're pretty pumped, but I don't think any of them feel like we can relax now. We're going to do the best we can."
Damascus Christian is 25-2 overal and went 18-0 in The Valley 10 League and defeated North Douglas, 44-41, in Friday's second round of the playoffs.
For senior Blake Ellis and Caleb Kruzic this will be a return to the state finals site. Both were sophomores when the Wolves made it to the championship in 2016-17.
"They're the only two who have been before, but this has been a real team effort," coach Ellis said. "This is the most unselfish team I've coached."
The girls will also play Damascus Christian in their return to the state tournament.
"We expect to have a ton of fun and compete," Days Creek coach Matt Crume said. "I think we have a good chance against Damascus."
Days Creek comes in as the No. 13 seed after defeating No. 4 Country Christian, 68-61 in the second round Saturday. Damascus Christian defeated North Douglas, 36-25, on Saturday and is the 12 seed at the state finals site.
Both teams are returning to the state finals site where last season Days Creek finished fifth and Damascus Christian fell in the consolation game.
