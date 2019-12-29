Honorable Mention
• Roseburg senior Collin Warmouth was selected the Southwest Conference boys basketball player of the year and made the Class 6A all-state second team. The 6-foot-5 Warmouth set school records for single-season scoring (726 points), career scoring (1,599) and single-game scoring (43). In track and field, he placed fourth in the 6A state meet in the javelin (184-11) and tied for eighth in the high jump (6-2).
• Jordan Stotler, a Roseburg High School graduate and former Umpqua Community College standout, helped the Portland State University women's basketball team advance to the NCAA Tournament. Stotler averaged 6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.4 blocked shots a game for the Vikings, who finished 25-8 overall.
• The Days Creek boys basketball team finished third in the Class 1A state tournament with a 56-52 win over Prairie City in Baker City, finishing 23-6 overall. Senior guard Blake Ellis was voted the Skyline League player of the year and was a first-team all-state selection.
• The North Douglas baseball team advanced to the Class 2A/1A semifinals, finishing 22-7 overall. Jeff Davis was selected the 2A/1A coach of the year. Reedsport junior pitcher/first baseman Dallas McGill was voted the 2A/1A co-player of the year.
• The Glide wrestling team finished second behind Culver in the 2A/1A state tournament with 71 points. Zach Holland won the 170-pound title and Cayden Kangiser finished second at 182 for the Wildcats.
• The Roseburg girls tennis team placed third in the Class 6A state tournament with 11 points. Jayda Pieske and Samantha Eichman finished third in doubles for the Tribe.
• Senior point guard Hadley Brooksby led the Oakland girls basketball team to the Class 2A state tournament for the second straight season, receiving first-team all-state honors. She was named the Central Valley Conference player of the year. The Oakers finished 24-5 overall.
• Junior wing Colton Brownson helped the Oakland boys basketball team advance to the 2A state tournament, making the all-state first team and receiving Central Valley Conference player of the year honors. The Oakers finished 25-4 overall.
• The Camas Valley football team advanced to the Class 1A eight-man state semifinals, finishing 9-1 overall under first-year head coach Keri Ewing. Senior running back/quarterback/kicker/linebacker Jared Hunt was selected the Special District 2 West offensive and defensive player of the year.
• The South Umpqua softball team reached the Class 3A state semifinals, finishing 22-6 overall. Senior pitcher Tayah Kelley was selected the Far West League player of the year and was a first-team all-state selection. Junior shortstop Shalyn Gray also made first-team all-state. Senior third baseman Kalie Mann, senior catcher Aaliyah Rudy and junior outfielder Hannah Lowell were second-team all-state picks.
• Stanford University wrestler Haydn Maley, a former Roseburg High standout, qualified for the NCAA Championships at 285 pounds. Maley, an undersized heavyweight, finished with a 23-12 record.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.