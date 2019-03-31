Women’s golf league starts April 9
The Stewart Park Women’s Golf Association will hold a kickoff breakfast at 8 a.m. on April 9 to start its Tuesday morning league play.
The association will hold a meeting after breakfast, followed by league play at 9 a.m. The association plays nine holes starting at 9 a.m. each Tuesday with a variety of skill levels in action.
SPWGA membership is $15 a year.
Information: Berta Dargen, 541-378-7735; Randa Hurley, 541-430-5461.
Men’s softball meeting set for Monday
The Douglas County Men’s Softball Association has scheduled a meeting for 7 p.m. on Monday at the Pacific Power building, 4025 Old Highway 99 South.
The league is planning for the 2019 season, which will tentatively start in late April or early May at Sunshine Park, depending on the weather.
A representative from each team planning to play in the league should attend.
