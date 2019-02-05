SALEM — Oregon representative E. Werner Reschke introduced legislation Monday urging the Portland Trail Blazers to change its name to Oregon Trail Blazers.
Rescke, a Republican from Klamath Falls, released a statement that said, "People throughout the state follow the Trail Blazers team, not just those in the Portland area. Changing the name to the Oregon Trail Blazers allows more Oregonians to embrace the team as their own."
Rechke represents District 56, which includes Klamath Falls and Lake County.
While the NBA franchise has not released a statement regarding the legislation, Blazers coach Terry Stotts' response was, "It's the Portland Trail Blazers" when asked for comment by The Oregonian.
The franchise has been in the NBA since 1970 and has been called the Portland Trail Blazers from the start and plays at Moda Center in Portland.
