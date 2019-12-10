CAMAS VALLEY — Jared Hunt had 15 points and the host Hornets used a 16-6 fourth quarter to finish off visiting Canyonville Academy 44-32 Tuesday night in a nonleague boys basketball game.
John Chen led all scorers with 19 points for the Pilots (1-3).
The Pilots will take on Douglas in the first round of the Douglas Booster Club Tournament Friday. Camas Valley (4-0) plays at Reedsport Wednesday.
CANYONVILLE ACADEMY (32) — John Chen 19, Mucyo 5, Yeung 3, Ku 2, Twagirumukiza 2, Mugisha 1, Ndagijimana, Cha, Nzamwita. Totals 11 7-12 32.
CAMAS VALLEY (44) — Jared Hunt 15, O’Connor 8, D. Hunt 6, Wolfe 5, Brown 4, Swift 2, Standley 2, Ewing 2, Amos, Dunning, Osbon, G. Casteel. Totals 18 5-14 44.
Canyonville;8;10;8;6;—;32
C. Valley;9;13;6;16;—;44
3-Point Goals — C.A. 3 (Yeung, Chen, Mucyo), C.V. 3 (J. Hunt 2, Wolfe 1). Total Fouls — C.A. 15, C.V. 13. Fouled Out — Swift.
