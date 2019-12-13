DRAIN — Seventh-ranked North Douglas overcame a sluggish start with a 14-0 fourth-quarter run to pull away from Lowell, 60-46, Friday night at the North Douglas Winter Invitational.
Keagan Mast scored nine of his game-high 18 points in the fourth quarter as the Warriors made the most of a 35-percent shooting night from the field.
Jake Gerrard and Cody Black had 14 and 12 points, respective, for North Douglas, who also got a strong game from Tanner Parks with 14 rebounds. Parks also held Lowell 6-foot-6 post Carter Wendt to just 13 points.
The Warriors (4-1 overall) play Reedsport today at 5:30 p.m.
LOWELL (46) — Carter Wendt 13, Williamson 12, Stratis 10, Martini 7, Devereaux 3, Vaughn 2, Chapman, Fastbender, Smith, Sotomayor. Totals 19 5-16 46.
NORTH DOUGLAS (60) — Keagan Mast 18, J. Gerrard 14, Black 12, Gant 7, Frieze 6, Anderson 2, Parks 1, Duncan, Olds, R. Gerrard, Rabuck. Totals 20 14-20 60.
Lowell;13;17;7;9;—;46
North Douglas;15;15;10;20;—;60
3-Point Goals — Lowell 3 (Williamson 2, Martini), ND (J. Gerrard 2, Black 2, Mast, Gant). Total Fouls — Lowell 18, ND 17. Fouled Out — Sotomayor, Devereaux.
