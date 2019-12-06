SUTHERLIN — Jadyn Vermillion scored a game-high 14 points to lead four Sutherlin girls in double figures as the Bulldogs cruised past visiting Lakeview, 67-23, in the first round of the Bill Spelgatti Invitational Friday at Sutherlin High School.
The Bulldogs led 21-4 after one quarter and 42-8 at the half.
“We moved the ball well and didn’t have a lot of turnovers,” Bulldogs coach Josh Grotting said. “There really wasn’t a lot to complain about. It was a really good start to our season.”
Kiersten Haines went 4-for-8 from 3-point range for her 12 points, and junior post Amy Dickover had 13 points. Paige Bailey contributed 10 points, while freshman point guard Micah Wicks dished 12 assists.
“(Micah) distributes the ball really well,” Grotting said. “She doesn’t worry so much about scoring. She was finding our cutters and trailers really well. I was really happy with that.”
The Bulldogs will take on Oakland, a 29-24 winner over Warrenton Friday, at 4 p.m. in Saturday’s championship game.
LAKEVIEW (23) — McNeley 9, Jones 7, Dick 3, Rucker 2, H. Suba 2, Maita, Z. Suba, Brewster, Evans, Taylor. Totals 9 5-9 23.
SUTHERLIN (67) — Jadyn Vermillion 14, Dickover 13, Haines 12, Bailey 10, Ganger 6, Gill 5, Masterfield 4, Wicks 3, Radmer, Summers. Totals 25 8-14 67.
Lakeview 4 4 7 8 — 23
Sutherlin 21 21 10 15 — 67
3-Point Goals — Lakeview 1 (Dick), Sutherlin 9 (Haines 4, Bailey 2, Vermillion, Ganger, Wicks). Total Fouls — Lakeview 12, Sutherlin 13.
