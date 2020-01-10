FLORENCE — Sutherlin's wrestlers accounted for five pins as the Bulldogs scored a 39-31 victory over Siuslaw in a nonleague dual meet Wednesday night.
After falling into a 15-6 hole early, the Bulldogs rallied with back-to-back pins by Ethan Yarbrough at 132 pounds and Enrique Diaz at 138 to take an 18-15 edge. After yielding a pin to the Vikings, Kyler Wells scored a 5-1 decision over Siuslaw's Ryan Jennings at 152 pounds to knot the team score at 21-21.
The Vikings regained a 25-21 lead with a major decision at 160 pounds, but the Bulldogs' Colby Olsen (170) and Jason Baker (182) nailed down consecutive falls — Olsen's in just 22 seconds — to give Sutherlin the lead for good.
Trent Olsen (220) added a first-round pin at 220 pounds to seal the Bulldogs' victory.
Sutherlin will host its annual tournament Saturday.
Sutherlin 39, Siuslaw 31
106 — Yoskar Delamora, Sius, p. Brenden Bartlett, Suth, 0:24. 113 — Benjamin Madera, Suth, by fft. 120 — Mason Buss, Sius, d. Matthew Carrillo, Suth, 1-0. 126 — Hunter Petterson, Sius, p. Devon Felix, Suth, 3:53. 132 — Ethan Yarbrough, Suth, p. Jaime Morales Martin-Mora, Sius, 0:57. 138 — Enrique Diaz, Suth, p. Hayden Muller, Sius. 3:10. 145 — Elijah LaCosse, Sius, p. Anthony Clark, Suth., 1:52. 152 — Kyler Wells, Suth, d. Ryan Jennings, Sius, 5-1. 160 — Louis Gentry, Sius, major dec. Gavin Eastwood, Suth, 16-7. 170 — Colby Olsen, Suth, p. Jason Garcia, Sius, 0:22. 182 — Jason Baker, Suth, p. Jonathan Rose, Sius, 3:21. 195 — Christian Newlan, Sius, d. Christian Anderson, Suth, 6-4. 220 — Trent Olsen, Suth, p. JC Gentry, Sius, 1:52. 285 — Matthew Horrillo, Sius, d. Thomas Mentes, Suth, 8-2.
