MEDFORD — Four Sutherlin players scored in double figures and the Bulldogs pulled away in the second half for a 57-38 victory at St. Mary's in the Far West League boys basketball opener for both teams Friday night.
Mason Gill had 14 points, Brandon Carr and Josh Davis each added 12 and Kolbi Stinnett 11 for Sutherlin, which hit nine 3-pointers in the win. Carr hit four treys and Stinnett three.
The Bulldogs (11-2 overall, 1-0 FWL) return to Medford Tuesday to take on Cascade Christian.
SUTHERLIN (57) — Mason Gill 14, Carr 12, Davis 12, Stinnett 10, Merrifield 2, Wattman 2, Horn, Cervantes, Pacini, Bodine. Totals 23 2-8 57.
ST. MARY’S (38) — Tre Foster 13, Forrester 10, Kranenburg 6, Banton 5, Hadley, Sternenberg, Kaeo-Wailehua, Guyer, Covington, Snyder, Aldrich. Totals 17 3-7 38.
Sutherlin;10;11;19;17;—;57
St. Mary’s;6;9;15;8;—;38
3-Point Goals — Suth. 9 (Carr 4, Stinnett 3, Gill 2), SM 1 (Banton). Total Fouls — Suth. 12, SM 11. Fouled Out — Kaeo-Wailehua.
JV Score — St. Mary’s 43, Sutherlin 42.
