FLORENCE — Sutherlin survived a late Siuslaw rally with some late defensive heroics from Jake Merrifield as the Bulldogs left the coast with a 42-40 nonleague boys basketball victory Tuesday night.
With a chance to ice the game from the free-throw line, Merrifield missed both shots of a double bonus, but was able to strip the defensive rebound from the Vikings' Avery Hart and the Bulldogs ran out the clock.
Collin Bodine and Mason Gill each scored 14 points for the Bulldogs (3-0), while Brayden Thornton had a game-high 15 for Siuslaw.
Sutherlin will host Newport Friday.
SUTHERLIN (42) — Collin Bodine 14, Mason Gill 14, Davis 6, Horn 3, Carr 2, Wattman 2, Merrifield 1, Totals 16 8-14 42.
SIUSLAW (40) — Brayden Thornton 15, Hart 8, Fleming 5, Terry 5, McClellan 3, Blankenship 3, Loomis, Foskett. Totals 14 7-10 40.
Sutherlin;11;9;11;11;—;42
Siuslaw;10;5;8;17;—;40
3-Point Goals — Suth. 2 (Gill, Bodine), Siu. 5 (Fleming, McClellan, Thornton, Terry, Blankenship). Total Fouls — Suth. 11, Siu. 13. Fouled Out — Foskett.
