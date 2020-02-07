The Sutherlin wrestling team swept its final two dual meets of the Class 3A Special District 3 regular season, beating Douglas 48-18 and Harrisburg 38-31 Wednesday night at the Dog Pound.
Only four matches were contested between the Bulldogs and Trojans, and Douglas won all four. Cord Mincher (126 pounds) and Aiden Hedstrom (195) earned first-round pins, while Tye Cross (138) earned an 11-5 decision.
Jesse Brecht, the third-ranked Class 3A 220-pounder according to the Oregon Wrestling Forum, beat fifth-ranked Trent Olsen 6-0.
While Sutherlin scored the team points win over Harrisburg, the Eagles took wins in five of eight contested matches. Christian Anderson (182) and Kyler Wells (152) recorded pins for the Bulldogs, while Matthew Carrillo (113) survived a 17-15 decision over the Eagles' Russell Talmadge.
Harrisburg posted the win over Douglas, 42-12, and won three out of four contested matches. Tye Cross (145) recorded a first-round pin for the Trojans, but the match of the dual featured Brecht against Leithan Briggs, the OWF's top-ranked Class 3A 195-pounder. Briggs posted a pin with 41 seconds remaining in the match.
Sutherlin's girls team is competing in the Oregon School Activities Association's Southern Division State Regional Friday and Saturday at Thurston High School in Springfield. The Bulldog boys will host the SD3 championships Feb. 14-15.
