BROOKINGS — Sutherlin used four forfeits and four pins to beat South Umpqua 55-24 in a Far West League three-way dual meet Thursday at Brookings-Harbor High School.
Devon Felix (126 pounds), Enrique Diaz (145), Christian Anderson (182) and Maddox Griggs (285) scored falls for the Bulldogs, who also beat the host Bruins 66-12.
Sutherlin's Kyler Wells (152), unranked by the Oregon Wrestling Forum, scored a 16-7 major decision over sixth-ranked Jackson Markham, and fourth-ranked Trent Olsen earned a 5-2 decision over South Umpqua's Brayden Reedy at 220 pounds.
Matthew Carrillo (120), Gaven Harris (132), Diaz, Wells and Colby Olsen had pins for the Bulldogs against the Bruins.
South Umpqua also rolled the hosts, beating Brookings-Harbor 48-15 behind four pins and four forfeits. Wells, Tanner Wilson (138), Christian Chavez (152) and Jonathan Ashcraft (170) scored falls for the Lancers.
The Lancers are scheduled to compete at the Rogue Valley Championships Saturday at North Medford High School. Sutherlin travels to Eugene Saturday for the Willamette Invitational.
Sutherlin 55, South Umpqua 24
106 — Benjamin Madera, Suth, by forfeit. 113 — Brenden Bartlett, Suth, by fft. 120 — Matthew Carrillo, Suth, by fft. 126 — Devon Felix, Suth, p. Christian McAvoy, SU (time n/a). 132 — Tanner Wilson, SU, p. Gaven Harris, Suth. 138 — Dale Wells, SU, p. Blake Brown, Suth. 145 — Enrique Diaz, Suth, p. Drake Norton, SU. 152 — Kyler Wells, Suth, maj. dec. Jackson Markham, SU, 16-7. 160 — Jonathan Ashcraft, SU, p. Tyler Cortes, Suth. 170 — Colby Olsen, Suth, by fft. 182 — Christian Anderson, Suth, p. Michael Zimmerman, SU. 195 — Lakota Miller, SU, by fft. 220 — Trent Olsen, Suth, dec. Brayden Reedy, SU, 7-2. 285 — Maddox Griggs, Suth, p. Andrew Allen, SU.
