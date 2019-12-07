SUTHERLIN — Freshman Micah Wicks scored eight of her game-high 17 points in the third quarter as the Sutherlin Bulldogs ran away from Oakland to claim the girls' championship at the Bill Spelgatti Invitational with a 45-12 victory Saturday at Sutherlin High School.
Six different Oakland players had one basket apiece as the Oakers were held to four points or fewer in all four quarters.
Amy Dickover kicked in eight points, Carmen Ganger had seven points and seven rebounds, and Paige Bailey also had seven points for the Bulldogs, who improved to 2-0 on the season.
Sutherlin will visit Siuslaw while Oakland (1-1) will host Days Creek Tuesday night.
OAKLAND (12) — Yard 2, Baird 2, Witten 2, Parnell 2, Bean 2, Brownson 2, Oberman, Braack, Collins, Vogel-Hunt, Pfaff. Totals 6 0-2 12.
SUTHERLIN (45) — Micah Wicks 17, Dickover 8, Bailey 7, Ganger 7, Vermillion 3, Gill 2, Summers 2, Radmer, Haines, Masterfield. Totals 18 7-19 45.
Oakland;2;4;4;2;—;12
Sutherlin;10;11;15;9;—;45
3-Point Goals — Oak. 0, Suth. 2 (Wicks, Bailey). Total Fouls — Oak. 15, Suth. 8.
