There must have been something special in the water when people were voting for The News-Review’s Movie Madness sports movie challenge.
That’s what the voting results said, anyway.
“The Waterboy,” starring Adam Sandler playing Robert “Bobby” Boucher Jr., was selected as the favorite movie in the 64 sports-movie bracket in a vote done by readers of the newspaper.
Voting was gone via the newspaper’s web site, www.nrtoday.com, and its Facebook page. The final two rounds of voting garnered two to three times the voter turnout from each of the first three rounds of voting.
“The Waterboy” is about a somewhat-mentally challenged 31-year-old water boy for the University of Louisiana football program who is constantly bullied by members of the team and lives with his overly protective mother, Helen. He’s eventually fired and goes to work as a water boy for the hapless South Central Louisiana State football program.
The new teammates also bully Boucher, and the head coach (Henry Winkler) encourages Boucher to stand up for himself. One temper tantrum and knocked out quarterback later, Boucher becomes the Mud Dogs’ star linebacker and leads the team to the Bourbon Bowl.
Oh, and Boucher’s iconic quote of “that’s some quality H2O” remains timeless.
The movie got more votes than “Caddyshack,” the 1980 golf movie starring Bill Murray, Rodney Dangerfield and Chevy Chase, which was the bracket’s other finalist. Reaching the semifinal was the “Karate Kid” — the original movie from 1984 — and “Rocky.”
