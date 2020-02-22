WINCHESTER — Sophomore Darian Mitchell poured in 33 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, and the No. 1-ranked Umpqua Community College women rolled to a 79-64 victory over visiting Chemeketa in Northwest Athletic Association South Region action Saturday afternoon.
Mitchell was 12-for-25 shooting from the floor, including 5-for-8 from 3-point land, as the Riverhawks (27-0, 14-0 South) raced to a 21-7 lead after the first quarter and held steady with Chemeketa the rest of the way.
Cielo Gonzalez scored 18 points and Hunter Boske added 10 for Umpqua, while Grace Campbell had 10 rebounds and six assists. Sienna Riggle added seven points and eight rebounds for the ’Hawks.
Umpqua visits Southwestern Oregon Community College Wednesday in Coos Bay.
CHEMEKETA (64) — Leva Mike 5-13 9-12 22, Bender 4-15 5-6 13, Romero 3-13 1-2 8, Hess 1-2 0-0 3, Clarke 3-10 0-0 6, Van Horn 0-1 0-0 0, McGlothan 0-0 0-0 0, Thompson 5-6 2-2 12. Totals 21-60 17-22 64.
UMPQUA (79) — Darian Mitchell 12-25 4-6 33, Rincon 2-8, 0-0 4, Boske 3-9 2-3 10, Campbell 2-6 0-0 4, Riggle 3-9 1-2 7, Gilbert 1-1 1-2 3, Gonzalez 4-8 8-8 18, Simons 0-2 0-0 0, Yaro 0-5 0-0 0. Totals 27-73 16-21 79.
Chemeketa 7 13 26 18 — 64
Umpqua 21 15 23 20 — 79
3-Point Goals — Chem. 5-16 (Mike 3-6, Bender 0-2, Romero 1-3, Hess 1-2, Clarke 0-2, Van Horn 0-1), UCC 9-27 (Mitchell 5-8, Rincon 0-5, Boske 2-7, Campbell 0-3, Gonzalez 2-4). Total Fouls — Chem. 16, UCC 13. Rebounds — Chem. 36 (Bender 10), UCC 47 (Mitchell 12). Assists — Chem. 10 (Romero 3), UCC 18 (Campbell 6). Turnovers — Chem. 16, UCC 14.
