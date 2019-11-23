Roseburg High School’s Finlay Field will play host to a pair of state chmpionship games during Saturday’s championship round of the Oregon School Activities Association high school football state championships.
The other three championship games will be held as a tripleheader at Hermiston High School. The OSAA had originally slated Hillsboro Stadium and Liberty High School as the sites for the title games in classes 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A, but made the adjustment for geographical and travel purposes according to Brad Garrett, assistant executive director of the OSAA.
The first game at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday will feature Santiam Christian of Adair Village and Hidden Valley of Grants Pass in the Class 3A title game. The Class 5A title tilt with No. 1 seed Thurston and No. 2 Crater will follow at 5 p.m.
In Hermiston, Adrian/Jordan Valley and St. Paul will kick off the tripleheader at 11 a.m., followed by Heppner and Kennedy in the 2A championship. The nightcap will feature La Grande and Banks at 6 p.m. for the 4A crown.
Admission for the championship games is $10 for adults and $8 for students.
