MERIDIAN, Idaho — The Umpqua Valley Cal Ripken 12U all-star team started pool play at the Pacific Northwest Regional tournament 2-0 on Thursday.
The Douglas County team started with a 5-4 win over Mission Valley from Montana in the morning. Mason Collins hit an RBI single in the sixth to put Umpqua Valley in front for good.
Umpqua Valley then defeated Alberta Selects from Canada 17-0 in the afternoon. Judah Sensabaugh hit two home runs in the blowout to help pace the U.V. offense.
The Umpqua Valley boys will continue pool play with two more games on Friday. First up, Umpqua Valley faces a team from Sandy, Oregon, at 11 a.m. The boys will also take on a team from Nampa, Idaho, at 6:30 p.m.
If Umpqua Valley can finish in the top two in its division after Friday’s games, they’ll move on to the semifinals starting Saturday. The regional championship game will be played on Saturday at 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.