COOS BAY — The Umpqua Community College men’s wrestling team split its National Junior College Athletics Association dual meets Saturday at Southwestern Oregon Community College.
The Riverhawks dropped a 24-24 criteria decision to Highline College, accepting four forfeits but losing all five contested matches.
Against SWOCC, ranked No. 11 in the nation by Intermat.com, had a pair of pins on its way to a 42-9 thrashing of the Lakers.
Garrett Russell (157 pounds) and Louie Sanchez-Rivera (197) both scored falls for 24th-ranked Umpqua. Logan Folsom (174) had a 16-0 technical fall, Tayler Davis scored a 12-3 major decision at 184 pounds and Titus Mejia earned a 5-4 decision at 149 for the Riverhawks.
Friday, Umpqua hosted Warner Pacific, claiming a 36-17 victory behind a pair of pins and four forfeits. Folson and 285-pounder Jayden de Fond both earned falls for the ‘Hawks. Adam Lamb (285) recorded a pin in an exhibition match also for Umpqua.
The Riverhawks will compete in the Boxer Open at Pacific University in Forest Grove Sunday.
UCC women whip SWOCC in dual
Tatum Pine (136 pounds), Grace Miller (143), Lilliann Restrepo (155) and Jade Piper (170) all recorded pins as the Umpqua women’s wrestling team hammered Southwestern Oregon Community College in a dual meet Saturday in Coos Bay.
Sienna Lejeune (191) added a 5-4 decision for the Riverhawks, who took the dual by a tally of 38-8. Umpqua accepted three forfeits in the victory.
The UCC women are slated to take part in the Oregon Wrestling Classic Saturday in Redmond.
