WINCHESTER — Thirteen games into the 2019-20 season, the Umpqua Community College men’s basketball team is perched quite nicely.
The Riverhawks have been near perfect — minus the one almost inevitable hiccup — through their nonconference schedule. They’ve dealt with adversity. They’ve put up gaudy numbers. They’ve played an entertaining style of basketball and are among the Northwest Athletic Conference leaders in a number of statistical categories.
Saturday, the real work starts.
The fifth-ranked Riverhawks open NWAC South Region play Saturday at home against Clark College of Vancouver. With lessons learned from the nonconference slate, they feel ready to make a run at an NWAC championship.
“Last year, we weren’t like this,” sophomore post Cameron Benzel said. “We just have to stay on the same page and the same level we’re at, because the South Region is tough.
“Us sophomores know that, and we’re trying to get that across to the freshmen, and I think they’re grasping it.”
Umpqua tied with Lane for the South Region title in 2019, but was eliminated in the first round of the NWAC playoffs.
This season, the Riverhawks are leaning on both their size and experience. Led by sophomore point guard Brock Gilbert and sophomore posts Benzel, Kolten Mortensen and Spencer Campbell, Umpqua’s up-tempo, transition, above-the-rim game has put them in a strong position rolling into conference play.
“One hundred percent, we’re fun to watch,” said Gilbert, who is the NWAC leader at 11.4 assists per game. “Our bigs are so good at running the floor and filling the lanes, and our guards can shoot. We knew we had a good team. We knew we had the talent if we could put it all together.”
The Riverhawks enter conference play with a 12-1 mark, the one blemish a forgettable 67-65 loss to South Puget Sound on Dec. 7. Forgettable in the fact that the squad shot a meager 1-for-20 from 3-point range. Yet also memorable, as a learning experience.
“It’s good to have at least one loss early on to make sure the players know what to expect in the future, because of the parity in the South Region,” Umpqua head coach Daniel Leeworthy said. “You can lose to a lower team and win by 20 against a top team. It’s a tough league to play in. A lot of these gyms are hard to play in, and there are a lot of good coaches.”
Gilbert said the loss was a chance to hit the re-set button, so to speak.
“We could be 13-0,” Gilbert said. “It’s almost like a blessing in disguise. It humbled us a little bit. The guys realized we have to come to play every game.”
“I think we got a little big-headed,” Benzel added. “Sometimes a loss is a good thing, but I believe we’re back to what we will be as a team and that’s going to go far.”
The Riverhawks’ team statistics can be found all over the top of the NWAC rankings. The team is ranked sixth in scoring (93.6 points per game), fifth in rebounds (45.6) and second in rebounds allowed (26.2). The ’Hawks are first in field goal percentage (55.5) and points per game allowed (63.5).
But the two that carry the most weight: Umpqua ranks first in field goal percentage against (35.8) and team assists (25.2).
Those are the two Leeworthy is most happy with.
“Good defense translates into great offense,” Leeworthy said. “The biggest thing we preach is unselfishness and defense. We use a (Pres. John Fitzgerald Kennedy) quote: ‘A rising tide lifts all boats.’ We try to get everybody to buy in to the team-first mentality, and the guys who are selfish are usually weeded out of the program pretty quick.”
Since numbers don’t lie, there is one that Leeworthy hopes takes an upward turn soon: 60.9 percent from the free-throw line.
“Dead last,” Leeworthy chuckled, as the Riverhawks are ranked 34th in the NWAC at the so-called “charity stripe.” “The guys who have been getting fouled the most have been struggling. It happens.”
Although not an official NWAC statistic, the Riverhawks average 45 points per game in the paint, largely a result of dominating on the defensive boards, which leads to quick outlet passes and usually a green-clad cager swinging from the rim.
“I love the style,” said Benzel, who is no stranger from a well-placed pass leading to a backboard-shaking dunk. “We get up and down the floor. I love the style. It’s about all of us, and that’s what I grew up around, just playing as a team.”
