EUGENE — Cody Fredrickson poured in 17 points, Brock Gilbert flirted with a triple-double and the Umpqua Community College men's basketball team overcame early foul trouble and Lane's figurative titans for a 91-81 Northwest Athletic Conference South Region victory Wednesday night.
Gilbert finished with 17 points, nine rebounds and nine assists for the Riverhawks (14-1 overall, 2-0 NWAC South), who led 42-36 at halftime despite playing most of the first half without sophomore posts Cameron Benzel and Kolten Mortensen, who both ran into early foul trouble against Lane's 6-foot-11 Ty Horner — from Sisters — and 6-9 Sheldon product Dominic McGarvey.
"This was really our most complete game of the season," Umpqua coach Daniel Leeworthy said. "Guys stepped up and made plays throughout the whole game. We were tough defensively, hit big shots and we got a lot of contributions from a lot of guys.
"Their size definitely caused us some problems early on. I think at first we were a little intimidated by their size, but as we stuck to the plan the tables kind of turned."
Lane ran out to an early 11-point lead in the first half and regained that cushion throughout the first seven minutes of the second half.
The 'Hawks fought their way back again, with a Fredrickson layup and Akoi Yuot dunk on consecutive possessions giving Umpqua the lead for good at 60-56 with 11:28 to play.
Mortensen, despite playing just 16 minutes, finished with 15 points, hitting five 3-pointers, including the dagger to make it 89-81 just inside of two minutes to play.
Rodney Hounshell and Isaac Lange had 17 points apiece to lead Lane (10-3, 1-1), while Horner finished with 16 points and eight rebounds.
Yuot came off the bench to score 18 points with eight rebounds and three blocked shots, and Lungren also hit double figures with 12 points for Umpqua. Tanner Quinton and Harry Love each chipped in six points, with Love adding five boards and a pair of blocked shots.
The Riverhawks will host Portland in a South Region contest at 4 p.m. Saturday.
UMPQUA (91) — Brock Gilbert 7-11 0-0 17, Cody Fredrickson 6-12 3-4 17, Lungren 4-9 2-2 12, Benzel 0-1 0-0 0, Mortensen 5-14 0-0 15, Yuot 6-13 4-6 16, Quinton 3-5 0-1 6, Campbell 1-4 0-0 2, Love 3-5 0-0 6, Wood 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 35-75 9-13 91.
LANE (81) — Rodney Hounshell 6-14 2-3 17, Isaac Lange 6-11 4-4 17, McGarvey 2-5 0-0 6, Horner 5-10 4-5 16, Willemsen 3-7 1-1 8, Brown 3-7 0-0 8, Hubbe 3-5 0-0 0, Reichenberger 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 28-61 11-13 81.
Halftime — UCC 42, Lane 36. 3-Point Goals — UCC 12-28 (Mortensen 5-10, Gilbert 3-5, Lungren 2-5, Fredrickson 2-3, Quinton 0-1, Love 0-1, Yuot 0-3), Lane 14-30 (Hubbe 3-4, Hounshell 3-5, McGarvey 2-3, Horner 2-4, Willemsen 1-5, Lange 1-3, Brown 2-6). Total Fouls — UCC 14, Lane 18. Rebounds — UCC 36 (Gilbert 9), Lane 27 (Horner 8). Assists — UC 21 (Gilbert 9), Lane 15 (Lange 4). Turnovers — UCC 12, Lane 13.
