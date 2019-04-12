MEDFORD — Umpqua Valley Christian completed a series sweep of Riddle on Friday with an 11-2 Special District 4 baseball win at U.S. Cellular Community Park.
KC Pettibone and Jacob Luther combined on a four-hitter for the Monarchs (13-1, 6-0 SD4), who have won seven straight. Pettibone gave up two hits and an unearned run in four innings with five strikeouts and four walks. Luther allowed two hits and one run over the last three innings, fanning four and walking two.
Evan Buechley went 3-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs, while Kolby Mahoney was 3-for-4 with a double in the victory. UVC was No. 1 in the OSAA Class 2A/1A power rankings Friday night.
Donoven Hargraves went 2-for-4 with a triple for the Irish (3-10, 2-4), who committed nine errors.
"I don't see a lot of weaknesses (with UVC), especially defensively," Riddle coach Jim Titus said. "Their pitchers are the best we've seen to date. We had some poor defensive play, we dropped some flyballs which led to some unearned runs."
UVC will host Douglas Monday night at Legion Field in a nonleague contest. Riddle travels to Glendale Tuesday for a league counter.
UVC;102;152;0;—;11;10;1
Riddle;100;001;0;—;2;4;9
Pettibone, Luther (5) and Guastaferro; McMichael, Jenks (3), Hargraves (5) and Martin. WP — Pettibone. LP — McMichael. 2B — Mahoney (UVC). 3B — Hargraves (R).
