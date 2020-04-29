Kari Morrow has her first head coaching job in high school volleyball.
The former Roseburg High School assistant was recently selected to take over Corvallis High’s program, replacing Steve Hyre.
Morrow, a science teacher at the school, was an assistant for the Class 5A Spartans last fall. Corvallis shared the conference title with West Albany, finished 19-5 overall and advanced to the state semifinals before losing to eventual champion Ridgeview.
Corvallis won the state championship in 2018.
“I felt really fortunate that I got to work with (Hyre) and with the team this year,” Morrow told the Corvallis Gazette-Times. “Just to see what he was doing with them and what was successful. To be able to take what he has done and add my touch, I think it’s gonna be really good.”
Morrow coached under Bruce Myers and Danielle Haskett at Roseburg. Myers is entering his second year as head coach at Central, which is a member of the Mid-Willamette Conference along with Corvallis.
“Steve (Hyre) raved about her (Morrow), and I really trust Steve,” Corvallis Athletic Director Salvador Munoz said. “He was great to our program. When someone like Steve is putting in a great word for her, it speaks volumes.”
Morrow began her coaching career at Corvallis, serving as an assistant under two different head coaches at CHS after finishing school at Oregon State University.
She moved back to her hometown of Roseburg, and taught and coached at RHS for five years.
“She is a phenomenal volleyball coach and teacher,” Roseburg AD Russ Bolin said. “She’ll run a great program.”
Morrow’s final year of coaching at RHS was in 2017 under Haskett. Early in that season, six volleyball players who quit the varsity team alleged that Haskett and Morrow had bullied them, resulting in a disciplinary investigation by the school and reviewed by an independent investigator.
The parents of the players filed a tort claim against Roseburg Public Schools and the district reached a settlement with the group in late 2018. Haskett and Morrow were not disciplined by the school and following the season then-superintendent Gerry Washburn made a recommendation to not renew Haskett’s coaching contract.
Morrow denies that she did anything wrong and said “that is in the past and I’m moving forward with it.”
Morrow departed Roseburg the following spring for a teaching job at CHS. Her husband, Chad, is a teacher and assistant boys basketball coach there.
Morrow played two years at Lane Community College before transferring to Montana State University Billings.
Wilson signs with SOUTHERN OREGON
Umpqua Community College sophomore McKenna Wilson, a graduate of Coquille High School, will continue her collegiate track and field career at Southern Oregon University in Ashland.
Wilson was a two-sport athlete for the Riverhawks, competing in volleyball and track. She took part in one track meet before the spring season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Wilson will be a heptathlete for the Raiders. The heptathlon is a seven-event competition consisting of the 100-meter hurdles, high jump, shot put, 200, long jump, javelin and 800.
UMPQUA COMMUNITY COLLEGE women’s wrestling TEAM adds four
Umpqua Community College women’s wrestling coach Craig Jackson recently announced four more athletes have joined the program for the 2020-21 season.
The quartet includes Erica Grant (Olympia, Washington), Tiyanna Leal (Chico, California), Karen Bello (Orange, California) and Sofia Poblano (Oroville, California).
They join 10 freshmen who earlier signed with the Riverhawks, who finished second in the NCWA National Championships and eighth in the WCWA Freestyle National Championships in their third year of existence.
Ex-UCC BASKETBALL players sign
Four former Umpqua Community College women’s basketball players have committed to four-year schools.
Guards Cielo Gonzalez (Springfield), Grace Campbell (Gladstone) and Hunter Boske (Ridgecrest, California) and forward Sienna Riggle (Stansbury, Utah) helped the top-ranked Riverhawks go unbeaten with a 29-0 record before the coronavirus denied them a shot at the Northwest Athletic Conference tournament championship.
Gonzalez signed with Sonoma State University in the California northern bay area, Campbell is headed to California State East Bay, Boske will play at Menlo College in Atherton, California, and Riggle signed with College of Idaho.
Gonzalez, a first-team All-South Region selection, averaged 16.2 points and 4.5 assists a game as a sophomore. Boske was the team’s top 3-point shooter with 77 makes and averaged 11.2 points off the bench, and Riggle averaged 9.5 points and 7.3 rebounds.
Campbell, who suffered a torn ACL in her right knee against Clackamas in what turned out to be the final game of the season, averaged 9.3 points, 8.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists. She received first-team all-league honors and was selected the Defensive Player of the Year. She’ll officially sign with Cal State East Bay once she can get on campus.
