Seven players scored in double figures and the outcome was never in doubt as the Umpqua Community College women’s basketball team won its official season opener, beating visiting Grays Harbor 96-27 Saturday night.
The Riverhawks led 21-0 before Armonnie Byrd got the Chokers on the board late in the first quarter. Byrd led a depleted Grays Harbor team — only six players dressed for the game — with 12 points.
Cielo Gonzalez led all scorers with 17 and had three steals as Umpqua was able to play all 15 players on the roster, often substituting five players at a time to get everyone court time.
“It was over quick, but we knew they were overmatched,” Umpqua coach Dave Stricklin said. “We got to play everybody, a lot of five-in, five-out substitutions. It was good to get everybody some experience. I don’t know how many times we’re going to get to play all 15 girls.”
Hunter Boske went 4-for-7 from 3-point range on her way to 12 points, Maya Van Hook scored a dozen on 6-for-7 shooting, and Hannah McKinney was 6-for-8 for 12 points and added six rebounds.
Sienna Riggle had 11 points and six rebounds, and Darian Mitchell added 11 points and three assists. Mariam Yaro had 10 points and a team-high seven rebounds for Umpqua.
The Riverhawks meet the Metro All-Stars — a Portland-area team of retired collegiate players — at 5 p.m. Friday to open the three-day Clackamas Thanksgiving tournament in Oregon City. Umpqua will play Portland Community College at 2 p.m. Saturday, and close its tournament against Southwestern Oregon CC at noon Sunday.
GRAYS HARBOR (27) — Armonnie Byrd 4-17 3-6 12, Wilson 1-8 0-0 2, Papp 2-8 0-2 5, Banks 0-1 0-0 0, Direaux 3-10 2-6 8, Litzsey 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 10-44 5-14 27.
UMPQUA (96) — Cielo Gonzalez 6-9 2-2 17, Ricon 0-1 0-0 0, Campbell 1-2 0-0 3, Riggle 5-10 1-2 11, Mitchell 5-9 1-1 11, Boske 4-7 0-0 12, Gilbert 0-3 0-0 0, Maddern 1-3 0-0 3, Finn 0-1 1-2 1, Ortiz 1-3 0-0 2, Simons 0-2 0-0 0, Van Hook 6-7 0-1 12, Yaro 2-7 6-9 10, Woodard 1-5 0-0 2, McKinney 6-8 0-0 12. Totals 38-77 11-17 96.
Grays Harbor 5 9 8 5 — 27
Umpqua 33 20 21 22 — 96
3-Point Goals — GH 2-12 (Papp 1-4, Byrd 1-7, Wilson 0-1), UCC 9-27 (Boskey 4-7, Gonzalez 3-6, Ricon 0-1, Campbell 1-2, Mitchell 0-2, Gilbert 0-3, Maddern 1-1, Finn 0-1, Simons 0-1, Yaro 0-1, Woodard 0-2). Total Fouls — GH 12, UCC 15. Rebounds — GH 21 (Byrd 7), UCC 50 (Yaro 7). Assists — GH 4 (Byrd 2), UCC 27 (Campbell 6). Turnovers — GH 25, UCC 9.
